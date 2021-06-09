The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly has launched a Twitter account, defying the administration of Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on the microblogging network.

This comes only hours after members of the party’s House of Representatives members staged a walkout over the Nigerian government’s actions.

The members staged a walkout on Tuesday after Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila ruled their caucus leader Kingsley Chinda out of order.

Chinda has asked the House to press the Federal Government to lift the restriction while the House investigates its constitutionality.

The consequence, according to Chinda, is that the ban will last for 10 days and that Nigerians’ rights will be suspended during the probe.

The Speaker, on the other hand, highlighted a section of the House’s Standing Orders that states that an issue that has been decided by parliament cannot be debated again.

As a result, the Speaker deemed the lawmaker out of order, a decision that angered some opposition members, who walked out of plenary.

Members of the PDP caucus in the House, according to Chinda, would continue to tweet despite the restriction.

Others kept saying “continue to tweet,” “continue to tweet,” etc.

The lawmakers launched a new Twitter account, @9thPDPCaucus, on Wednesday, according to SaharaReporters.

Last Friday, Nigeria’s information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed, issued a statement through his media adviser, Segun Adeyemi, announcing Twitter’s suspension.

The suspension by the Nigerian government comes just days after the microblogging platform erased a message by President Buhari about the 1967 civil war.