

The Head of service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita has fully resumed work after her encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on corruption allegation.

Oyo-Ita, who has been off from work for about a week, was reported to be on a medical leave.

Recently, reports had it that she submitted her resignation letter to the Presidency over alleged contract scam totalling about N3 billion.



Reacting, the presidency denied receiving any letter from her.

It was reported that President Muhammadu Buhari rejected her retirement letter, noting that she was being victimised unnecessarily.



