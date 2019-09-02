The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has declared the State Assembly Election for Obokun State Constituency inconclusive.

The All Progressive Congress Candidate, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye who lost to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Adewumi Adeyemi in the election had challenged the victory.

At the court, the panel said the petitioner established over voting in four units and cancelled elections in those units.

Hence, the tribunal subsequently declared the results of the poll inconclusive and ordered rerun in the units.

