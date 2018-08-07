Breaking: Osinbajo sacks DSS DG Daura

Daily Times has just learnt through a statement by Laolu Akande that Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has sacked the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Lawal Musa Daura with immediate effect.

Daura was asked to handover to the most senior director in the Service. Akande is the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity.

Indications have emerged that Daura’s sack is connected to the standoff since morning at the National Assembly where DSS operatives, many of them masked have laid siege at the entrance of the complex.

Details later…