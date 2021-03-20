BREAKING: Ortom escapes death as gunmen open fire on his convoy

The convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue was attacked along Tyomu community in Makurdi Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

Ortom was said to be returning from Gboko when the incident happened along Makurdi-Gboko highway around noon.

Witnesses said there was a heavy exchange of gunfire between the attackers and the governor’s security detail.

At least two sources confirmed the attack to Daily Trust, saying the governor is about to address the media on the development.