Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday morning raided the home of the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode in Epe area of Lagos. Punch reports

A top aide of the former governor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that EFCC operatives raided Ambode’s home.

He revealed that Ambode was not in the country and the home had been raided in his absence.

The commission’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, told The PUNCH that the operatives were in Ambode’s house as part of investigations.