Seun Onigbinde, the newly appointed Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has announced his resignation of appointment after media strokes from Buhari Media Organisation, BMO.

Onigbinde, who is the co-founder of Budget and a known critic of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration, has been castigated by BMO following his appointment into the same administration he once criticized.

The group said that his appointment was a mockery that discredits the honor and integrity of the current administration.

In reaction to the statements of the BMO which the group says “Seun Onigbinde lacks honour and integrity, which are characters known of President Buhari, and thus could not be in the same team with him”, on Monday, Onigbinde tendered his resignation letter which he posted on his twitter handle.

He however appreciated Prince Clem Ikanade Agba for offering him the appointment.

Details of his resignation letter as follows:

AN UPDATE ON MY RECENT APPOINTMENT

Friends,

Kindly recall that I sent out a note recently on my interest to seek new experiences and that I would be working as a Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning for a short period.

It is clear that recent media reports about my appointment have created a complex narrative, which I believe would engender an atmosphere of mistrust, as I planned to proceed.

Upon further reflections on the furor that has been generated by my new role as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, I humbly resign the appointment.

I am very grateful to the Honourable Minister, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, for believing in my expertise and I also thank everyone who sent his or her congratulations to me in the short period.

I have also been humbled by the faith and belief that numerous persons have expressed in me. My sincere interest is to see a Nigeria that grows and optimizes resources for the benefits of all Nigerians.

My loyalty to the good cause of our nation, Nigeria compelled me to accept the call to provide technical skills and this experience has more than strengthened it.

I also want to wish the Nigerian Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, well. I will always be of help to the federal government in my capacity as the Director of BudgIT, a critical fiscal transparency group, as I have been to several agencies.

I would also work to ensure that BudgIT continues to build civic awareness on the right of every Nigerian to know how public resources are managed.

Thank you all. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria