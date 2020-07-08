Breaking: Ondo Assembly suspends Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Irioju Ogundeji alongside another member of the House, Hon Adewale Williams have been suspended by the leadership of the assembly.

Reps advocate special courts for rape, gender-based violence cases

Both lawmakers were among the nine lawmakers that kicked against the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

They were suspended for alleged unruly behaviour.

Details later…