BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala makes WTO’s final 5 candidates [Full list]

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, has made the final shortlist of candidates for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Daily Times gathered.

The WTO members, however, evicted three candidates from the race to be the next DG of the body on Friday.

The Geneva-based WTO said Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, Mexico’s Jesus Seade and Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi did not secure enough support in the first of three rounds of voting.

“Their expertise and high professional and personal qualities are highly valued and respected by all members,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, said in a statement on Friday.

However, the second phase of consultations would start on September 24 to October 6 after which the WTO would release two final candidates. A new WTO leader will be named by November 7, 2020.

Okonjo-Iweala is left in the race alongside Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, UK’s Liam Fox, South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee and Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril.

