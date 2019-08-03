The Ogun Police Command said it has rescued one of the five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God who were abducted on Thursday around J3 forest on Ogbere road, in Ijebu-East local government area of the state.

The Police said the only woman among the five victims, identified as Mrs. Ibelegbo Chidimma, was rescued early Saturday morning and would soon be taken to the convention ground.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Saturday to newsmen.