Breaking: Obaseki wins at his polling unit

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, has defeated the All Progressives Congress at his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election in Edo State.

In the result announced at the polling unit, PDP had 80 votes while APC got 51 votes.

Obaseki voted at Emokpae model Primary School, Polling Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area.

After voting, he expressed displeasure over the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

Daily Times reports that counting of the votes have started in some local governments.

See result;