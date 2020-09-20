BREAKING: Obaseki declared winner of Edo governorship election

Governor Godwin Obaseki has officially been declared as the winner of the Edo state governorship election, Daily Times gathered.

The incumbent governor who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner by the INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the result of the election on Sunday, September 20.

Obaseki defeated his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Izee-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress in an election many adjudged to be peaceful.

Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.

Rim-Ruke, while declaring Obaseki winner, said the incumbent governor was returned elected after satisfying all requirements in line with the law.

Incumbent Governor Obaseki of PDP ran against APC standard-bearer Ize-Iyamu and 13 others.

Obaseki was elected on APC’s platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after being denied the ticket owing to intra-party squabbles.

