Breaking: Obasanjo endorses Atiku for President ahead of 2019 election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Obasanjo spoke when Atiku Abubakar and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party visited him at his Abeokuta home.

He said he believed Atiku has ‘re-discovered and re-positioned himself’ and is now good enough to enjoy his support in the next election.

