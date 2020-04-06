Breaking: Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, husband Abdulrasheed Bello as JJC Skillz have plead guilty to charges of flouting Lagos State social distancing regulation during

Following their arraignment for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100 , 000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

Magistrate name is Aje Afunwa court who is presently on 30min break to pass judgment

Name of procecutor Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN

The Defence Counsel to Funke Akindele is Barrister Abayomi Alagbada

More detail soon