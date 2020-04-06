Breaking: Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, husband Abdulrasheed Bello as JJC Skillz have plead guilty to charges of flouting Lagos State social distancing regulation during
Following their arraignment for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100
Magistrate name is Aje Afunwa court who is presently on 30min break to pass judgment
Name of
The Defence Counsel to Funke Akindele is Barrister Abayomi Alagbada
READ ALSO COVID-19
More detail soon
Discussion about this post