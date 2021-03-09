BREAKING: NLC to embark on Nationwide Strike — Daily Times Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to stage a nationwide protest on Wednesday in response to reports that some members of the National Assembly are attempting to withdraw the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List.

The group and its allies were outraged by the progress.

READ ALSO: NLC pickets CAC over anti-union activities

Mobilization for the protest will begin at 7 a.m. from Unity Fountain in Abuja to the National Assembly Complex, according to a statement released by the Congress on Tuesday in Abuja.

Details Shortly…