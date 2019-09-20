The Nigerian police have finally made the arrest of a serial killer, Mr. Gracious David West, who has been known for murdering female victims in hotels in Port Harcourt.

The police state command in Rivers state made this known through the Nigerian police force verified twitter handle on Wednesday night.

According to the police, “The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road enroute to Uyo from Port Harcourt.”

However, the police is yet to ascertain his motives and possible accomplices.

Meanwhile,the Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Details later…