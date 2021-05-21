BREAKING: Nigerian Army Chief Of Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru Is Dead

Nigerian Army Chief of Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru is dead.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru died in an air crash on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The Nigerian Army Chief of Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru was aboard a military aircraft to an official trip to Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army Chief of Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru died with his aides in a plane crash.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Nigerian Air Force Director of Information confirmed the mishap in a statement

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport.

“The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon”, the spokesman noted.

Attahiru was among the Service Chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

Others are General Leo Irabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Admiral A. Z. Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Marshal I. O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff.