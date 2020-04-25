The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported eight seven new cases of people who tested positive to the nevl coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the NCDC 87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 33 in Lagos 18 in Borno 12 in Osun 9 in Katsina 4 in Kano 4 in Ekiti 3 in Edo 3 in Bauchi 1 in Imo As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222

As at 11:55pm 25th April Lagos-689 FCT-138 Kano-77 Ogun-35 Osun-32 Gombe-30 Katsina-30 Borno-30 Edo-22 Oyo-18 Kwara-11 Akwa Ibom-11 Bauchi-11 Kaduna-10 Ekiti-8 Ondo-4 Delta-6 Rivers-3 Jigawa-2 Enugu-2 Niger-2 Abia-2 Zamfara-2 Sokoto-2 Benue-1 Anambra-1 Adamawa-1 Plateau-1 Imo-1

Also the Nigeria has added two new molecular laboratories to the existing 13 to raise the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing centres to 15, according to Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ihekweazu on Saturday in Abuja said that the new facilities were located at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.“Nigeria now has the capacity to do a minimum of 3,000 tests daily.“However, a critical challenge remains sample collection and transportation to the relevant laboratories.

“The NCDC is working closely with state governors to strengthen the capacity for sample collection and transportation.

“In Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, officials have begun active case search in communities by visiting areas and collecting samples from people with fever and other respiratory symptoms,” he said

He added that NCDC had provided states with additional sample collection kits to ensure that no gap was left in the agency’s goal to ensure that a minimum of 3,000 samples are tested daily.

He disclosed that one more laboratory would soon be activated in Port-Harcourt, adding that there were also plans to have more HIV and Tuberculosis laboratories tin the country.

NCDC on Friday said that the country had registered 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide.

Of the figure, 32 people have died, 855 people are being treated, while 208 people have recovered from the pandemic