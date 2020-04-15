The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night announced thirty four new cases of the novel (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The NCDC said that thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to four hundred and seven.

As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths