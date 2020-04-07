The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed sixteen new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This came as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have said that only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not to extend the ongoing 14 days lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja and that COVID-19 pandemic is the most significant public health emergency of international concern, having recorded over a million cases, causing over 50,000 deaths worldwide.

The sixteen new cases are ten in Lagos State, and two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Tuesday, said that as at 09:30 pm, April 7, there were 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria, out of which 44 had been discharged.

Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty -four have been discharged with six deaths

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force said confirmation tests for two suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is positive.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, who is the head of the task force.

According to the statement, one of the two new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to Nigeria from the United Arab Emirate on March 22, while the other is a 42-year-old contact of an earlier confirmed case.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not to extend the ongoing 14 days lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

The Task Force Chairman, Boss Mustapha, made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, after inspection of some facilities put in place by the state government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said that part of the reason the committee visited Lagos was to assess to what extent the objective of the lockdown had been achieved.

He said that the committee would be making recommendations to the president based on its observations, after which the president would decide whether or not to extend the lockdown.

Mustapha said “The nation is at war with an unseen, but very potent enemy, which all must collaborate to fight and defeat it.

”To successfully prosecute this war, we must own it, we must participate in it, we must create awareness, we must obey rules and regulations.

“We must stay at home when ordered, and we must not conceal any information from the medical personnel and disease control authorities.

”One person who is infected in a community can endanger the entire community, regardless of its size and status or position of the people living there. Coronavirus is real and dangerous.

”Let me appeal to Lagosians, indeed, all Nigerians to play our roles in defeating Coronavirus.

”To win the war, we must abide by instructions to stay-at-home, maintain social distancing, personal hygiene and report all suspected cases to the designated health authorities,” he said.