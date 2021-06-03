BREAKING: Nigeria is oozing bitterness, grief, Obasanjo laments

Nigeria, according to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is currently oozing with bitterness and grief.

Even if the country is supposed to be a land of milk and honey, the former president claimed that weak leadership has made it impossible to achieve.

He remarked this on Thursday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State’s capital, when he was presented with a book titled “The Man, The General, and The President,” written by Femmy Carrena.

Obasanjo said, “My prayer is that all of us will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be – a land flowing with milk and honey.

“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness, that is not what God wants this country to be.

“We must change the narrative, we must talk to ourselves in the civilised language.

“There is nowhere you go in this country that you will not see geniuses in any section of the country. So, why should we look down on ourselves?”