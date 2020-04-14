The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced another 11 new positive cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country as of 11: 00pm this is different from the 19 new positive cases it announced at about 09:20
Of the new cases of Lagos has 214, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Edo- 15 , Oyo- 11 , Ogun- 9 , Bauchi- 6 , Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 6, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Kano- 4, Ondo- 3, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1
As at 11:00 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020
