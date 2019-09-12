Former super Falconet goal keeper, Abidemi Aluko who in July revealed that she was fighting breast cancer and in need of Nigerians help to meet up medication bills.

The 26 year-old would be the first to benefit in the Athletes Sustenance Fund (ASF) introduced by the honourable minister of youths and sports, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Mr. Sunday Dare directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to provide succour to ailing ex-super Falcon goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko with a donation of five million naira and three million naira cash release.

The ex Rivers Angels Football Club player has been given two million to begin treatment.