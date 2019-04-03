Breaking news: Onnoghen closes his case at CCT with only one witness

The embattled suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen this morning closed his defence on the six count charge of non asset declaration preferred against him by the Federal government after one witness testifying on his behalf.



Surprisingly, nothing was said or mentioned about the subpoena the tribunal issued last Monday directing Mrs Theresa Nwafor a staff of Code of Conduct Bureau to appear before the tribunal to give testimony on behalf of Onnoghen.



The prosecution did not oppose the application for the defence closing his case.



In a brief ruling the Chairman of the tribunal Danladi Umar adjourned to 15 April for adoption of written addresses.

Details Later…