Breaking news: Ekiti Speaker, Deputy impeached by 14 Lawmakers

The speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Hon Kola oluwawole and his deputy Mr Sina Animasun has been impeached.

The duo were impeached this afternoon by 14 members of the house.

Subsequenly, Hon Adeniran Alagbada representing Ise constituency was installed as the speaker and Segundo Adewunmi became the deputy speaker

The impeachment was carried out by the three All Progressives Congress (APC) members in conjunction with some other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Assembly who effected the change of leadership.

They have addressed the press in the House of Assembly after they carried the impeachment and consequently appointing new leadership.

Some members of the Assembly were also suspended by the new leadership of the house.

Details later….