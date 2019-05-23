Breaking news: Council of State to confirm Police IG today

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The Council of State will today confirm the appointment of Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police at the Council Chamber of the State House Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha told the Nigerian Governors to come for what he called “a brief meeting” with the President by 3PM.

The Daily Times gathered that the meeting is not unconnected to the formal confirmation of the boss chief.

Adamu was appointed acting IG on January 14, 2019.

President Buhari had on his return from a private visit to the United Kingdom at Abuja Airport comically said that the IGP “is working hard because he lose weight.”

The Nigerian Council of State is an organ of the Nigerian Government which functions include advising the executive on policy making.

Membership of the council include: President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman while the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the Vice Chairman; others are Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria – Boss Mustapha; all former Presidents of the Federation and all former Heads of the Government of the Federation;

all former Chief Justices of Nigeria; President of the Senate – Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives – Yakubu Dogara; all the governors of the 36 states of the federation and Attorney-General of the Federation – Abubakar Malami.