BREAKING: NECO releases SSCE results — Daily Times Nigeria

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the internal Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results with a two per cent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

The Council also derecognised 12 schools for their involvement in mass cheating and whole school cases of malpractice.

READ ALSO: NECO releases 2020/2021 common entrance results to unity schools

The Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, announced these at the NECO Headquarters in Minna.

He said the schools derecignised include four schools in Adamawa, two in kaduna, two in Kastina, Two in Niger, one in Taraba and one in FCT.

He said that 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non candidates to write answers on chalkboards.

Details shortly…