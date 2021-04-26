Breaking: NBC suspends Channels TV for talks with IPOB

Channels Television has been suspended by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and fined N5 million for violating the broadcast code.

The Commission, in a letter signed by the Acting Director General of the Commission, NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, referred to Channels Television’s 7pm live broadcast programme on Sunday, April 25th, 2021, in which it accused the TV station of allowing a leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without the Commission’s permission.

It also accused the station of allowing the guest speaker to make insulting, baseless, and misleading remarks about the Nigerian army despite a court order prohibiting him from doing so.