hip hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has surrendered himself to the police at State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

It was gathered that the hip hop artiste arrived Panti on Monday afternoon and is still being interrogated by the assistant commissioner in charge of SCID.

The artiste was on Sunday asked by the police in Lagos State to turn himself in for flouting the social distancing order at a party which was organised by popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello for her husband.