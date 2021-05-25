BREAKING: NAF sets up committee to conduct safety audit, following multiple crashes

The Nigerian Air Force has formed a committee to conduct a safety audit of its operational and engineering units after several air crashes, according to our correspondents.

The statement was signed by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday.

‘NAF Establishes Committee To Conduct Safety Audit Of Its Operational And Engineering Units,’ read the document.

At least 20 military officers have died in three crashes involving Nigerian Air Force jets in the last three months.

