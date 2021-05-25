Online Courses for Top Executives

BREAKING: NAF sets up committee to conduct safety audit, following multiple crashes

25th May 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji
NAF

The Nigerian Air Force has formed a committee to conduct a safety audit of its operational and engineering units after several air crashes, according to our correspondents.

The statement was signed by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday.

‘NAF Establishes Committee To Conduct Safety Audit Of Its Operational And Engineering Units,’ read the document.

At least 20 military officers have died in three crashes involving Nigerian Air Force jets in the last three months.

Details shortly…

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!