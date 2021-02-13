BREAKING: Mr Macaroni, Arrested by Police his phone snatched from him

Daily Times reports that the phone of Popular comedian, Mr Macaroni has been snatched from him after he was arrested.

We earlier reported that he was arrested at Lekki toll-gate during a peaceful protest against the re-opening of Lekki toll-gate.

After he was arrested, he went live on his instagram page to broadcast his arrest and feed Nigerians about the latest update, but it seems the Nigerian police are not in support of this, and snatched his phone from him.

The live video has ended now, after the door of the black maria where he was locked it was banged.

Details later