New Minister of Youths and Sports have been urged to save the NYCN from political interference by Mr. Bello Bala Shagari, president of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, in a statement indicating confidence.

According to NYCN president ”the appointment of Honourable Sunday Dare came without anticipation but with full satisfaction, because we know that he is fully equipped and experienced to do the job successfully.

“We expect that the new Minister will peacefully resolve the problems surrounding the NYCN , especially its Fractionalization and save it from over aged men and political hijackers who have continued to invest in the disunity of the Nigerian Youth for years.

“Our objective has always been in line with the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari which is to fight corruption and to help in providing jobs and opportunities for our young people to reduce the unemployment rate and poverty in the country, an area where we hope to work together in the coming years. We have no doubt that with the new Minister, the sky will be the limit.