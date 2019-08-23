Newly appointed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi has begun work as he conducts his first inspection of the ongoing railways project after being sworn into office as minister for a second term.

Minister Chubuike Amechi Amaechi, is a Two time Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly (1999 to 2007).

Two time Chairman, Conference of Speakers.

Two time Gov of Rivers State from (2007 to 2015).

Two time Chairman of Govs Forum.

Two time DG of PMB Campaign.

Two time Minister of Transportation.