BREAKING: Military Aircraft crashes in Abuja (Photos)

Daily Times gathered that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced that a military aircraft King Air 350 has crashed on the runway in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Accident Investigation Bureau releases report of aircraft collision in Lagos

He disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday, saying the accident appears fatal.

Wow plane crash in Abuja,close to the airport pic.twitter.com/bN6tFGWu1V — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) February 21, 2021

He said, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”