Breaking: Metuh collapses in court

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Chief Olisa Metuh, has collapsed at the Federal High Court in Abuja as he was making his way to the dock for his resumed trial .

Metuh is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the N400m he allegedly received fraudulently from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014.

He fell down shortly after the case was called on Monday.

Details later…