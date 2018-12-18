Breaking: Manchester United sacks Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has left his job as Manchester United manager after two-and-a-half years in charge. A club statement said: “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. “A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”
