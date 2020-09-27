BREAKING: Manchester City completes Ruben Dias signing

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Ruben Dias from Benfica.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano in a twitter post that Dias deal will see Argentine Nicolas Otamendi move to the other side.

Rubén Dias to Manchester City, here we go confirmed! After tonight match, Benfica also completed the agreement on personal terms with Nicolás Otamendi who’ll be part of the deal [contract until 2023].

Dias will be in Manchester on next hours to have medicals. 🔵 #MCFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020

Daily Times reports that Dias started for Benica on Saturday night in their Primeira Liga fixture against Moreirense and scored the first goal in their 2-0 win.



Manchester City is reported to have paid €50millon upfront to Benfica plus €15million in bonuses, though the Portuguese club will claim the deal is worth €80million this is because Otamendi is believed to be worth €15million.

