BREAKING: Manchester City completes Ruben Dias signing

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Ruben Dias from Benfica.
According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano in a twitter post that Dias deal will see Argentine Nicolas Otamendi move to the other side.
Daily Times reports that Dias started for Benica on Saturday night in their Primeira Liga fixture against Moreirense and scored the first goal in their 2-0 win.
Manchester City is reported to have paid €50millon upfront to Benfica plus €15million in bonuses, though the Portuguese club will claim the deal is worth €80million this is because Otamendi is believed to be worth €15million.
