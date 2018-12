Breaking: Man Utd confirms Solskjaer as interim manager

Manchester United have named former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager until the end of the season, a day after sacking Jose Mourinho. Solskjaer spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford, scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final. The 45-year-old takes over with United sixth in the Premier League.