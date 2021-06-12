BREAKING: Makinde Joins June 12 Protesters In Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state joined other protesters in Ibadan, the state capital to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.

Daily Times reports that Makinde shocked protesters when he drove himself to the venue with little security to address them.

Clad in a brown attire, gvernior Makinde emerged amidst cheers and loud praises.

The protesters are protesting against bad governance, insecurity, and against the Muhammadu Buhari adminsitration.

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has joined protesters at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area, the venue of the June 12 protest in Lagos State.

The protesters who were earlier been dispersed by security operatives reconverged in front of a motor park approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation with placards, chanting “Buhari must go” and demanding good governance and end to insecurity in the country.

Addressing journalists, Mr Macaroni queried why the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who contested presidential elections at least four times before he got to power, is the same person causing pains to Nigerians.

Naija News recalls that In February 2021, Mr Macaroni was arrested for protesting at the Lekki toll gate where he demanded that justice be served to the victims of the October 20 2020 #EndSARS protest at the toll plaza.