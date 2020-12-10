BREAKING: Maina collapses in court few minutes after resuming trial

Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, has collapsed in the dock during the resumed hearing in his N2bn money laundering trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Maina’s trail sitting was scheduled for the hearing on Thursday, December 10.

The court was to hear of the defendant’s no-case submission, following the close of the prosecution’s case with nine witnesses earlier on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Federal Government, ASUU reschedule meeting for Nov 14

The defence lawyer, Anayo Adibe, was briefing the judge, Justice Okon Abang, that his team had yet to receive the records of proceedings requested from the court’s registry when a loud sound of Maina’s fall drew attention to the dock.

Prison officials immediately rushed to him to attend to him.

Justice Abang said the court would rise for about five minutes.

Details shortly…