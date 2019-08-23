President of France, Emmanuel Macron’s Brazilian counterpart are angry due to him, referring to the wildfires blazing in the Amazon rain forest as an “international crisis” that should be on the agenda at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

“Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest – the lungs of our planet which produces 20% of our oxygen – is on fire. It is an international crisis,” Macron tweeted on Thursday.

“Members of the G7 Summit, let’s discuss this emergency first order in two days!” he said, adding the hashtag #ActForTheAmazon.

President Jair Bolsonaro, blasted Macron’s offer as “sensationalist” and accused him of using the fires for “political gain.”

“I regret that President Macron is seeking to instrumentalize an internal issue in Brazil and in other Amazonian countries for personal political gains,” Brazilian President tweeted.

“The suggestion of the French president that Amazonian issues be discussed in the G7 without countries in the region participating is reminiscent of a colonial mindset inappropriate in the 21st century,” he also tweeted.

The G7 host showed concern on what should be discussed in the next meeting.