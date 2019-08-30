Xana the daughter of former Spain coach Luis Enrique, has died after nine years battle with cancer.

Luis Enrique left the Spanish set-up last June in order to spend more time with his family, following Xana’s diagnosis with osteosarcoma, the most common form of bone cancer and prevalent in teenagers and young adults.

The former Barcelona player and manager issued a statement on Thursday evening to make the tragic announcement, and said that Xana will remain “the star that guides our family”.