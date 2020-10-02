BREAKING: Leicester City sign Wesley Fofona

Wesley Fofona has joined Premier League club, Leicester City in a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to Premier League and international clearance.



Daily Times gathered that Leicester City welcomes the 19-year old via a tweet.

Commenting on his signing Fofana said, “I’m very happy to be here. I’ve watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they’re a top club in the Premier League,”.

“I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can’t wait to get started.”