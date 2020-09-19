BREAKING: Lagos approves worship centres to resume full services

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has permitted churches and mosques in the state to resume full services.

He said mosques can hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services.

Worship centres were restricted to one gathering weekly after they were allowed to reopen following lockdown to check coronavirus in the nation.

READ ALSO: Jubilation as Lagos to pay varsity staff minimum wage October

The Governor also said public and private schools can resume fully on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Daily Times had reported that the Lagos State Government promised to pay the new minimum wage to all tertiary institutions in the state with effect from October.