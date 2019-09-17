Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq appoints Miss Joana Nnazua Kolo a 26-year-old female Youth Corps member, as commissioner.

She was enlisted among the four commissioner-nominees whose names were forwarded to the Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Joana, the youngest commissioner-nominee in the state’s history, is a 2018 graduate of Library Science from the Kwara State University (KWASU).

Joana, whose National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme is in Jigawa, has two weeks to complete her service year at Model Boarding Junior Secondary School Guri before screening for the cabinet seat would commence.

If confirmed, she would be Nigeria’s youngest commissioner, succeeding Oyo State’s 27-year-old Oluwaseun Fakorede.