Breaking: Kwara Gov’t demolishes Lukman Mustapha house in Ilorin May 31, 2018 The palatial home of the gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilorin metropolis is Currently under demolition by government officials. Details coming later Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Published in Politics Akinbode Akintola More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »Melaye sends defection signals, changes seat position from APC to PDPMelaye sends defection signals, changes seat position from APC to PDPBreaking: Dino Melaye decamps to PDPBreaking: Dino Melaye decamps to PDPAPC Govt failed on economy, says partiesAPC Govt failed on economy, says partiesNwokedi declares for Imo guber race, vows to liberate state from bondage, povertyNwokedi declares for Imo guber race, vows to liberate state from bondage, poverty
Be First to Comment