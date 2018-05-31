 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Breaking: Kwara Gov’t demolishes Lukman Mustapha house in Ilorin

May 31, 2018

The palatial home of the gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilorin metropolis is Currently under demolition by government officials.

Details coming later

Published in Politics

Akinbode Akintola

Akinbode Akintola

More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: