The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr Simon Achuba, has been impeached.

Mr Achuba was impeached by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Majority Leader of the House disclosed this to reporters at the premises of the Assembly complex.

Mr Achuba was sworn in as the deputy governor on February 9, months after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He became the APC’s deputy governorship candidate in the election that brought Mr Yahaya Bello into office after a member of the House of Representatives, Mr James Faleke, rejected to be the governor’s running mate.

Years into the Bello’s administration, Achuba was reported to be engulfed in a disagreement with the governor, an issued which escalated with both sides trading blames.