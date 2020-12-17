BREAKING: Kidnapped Katsina schoolboys released – Masari

Students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, kidnapped last Friday have been freed, according to the state government.

The Special Adviser to the Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Kastina, confirmed the release of the students.

Daily Times recalls that the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram has released a video confirming that abducted students of the Government Science Secondary school in Kankara, Katsina State, are in their custody.

The students were abducted by the terrorist group in their dormitories on Friday, December 11. On Monday, December 14, the sect members released an audio claiming responsibility for the abduction.

According to HumAngles, the sect group today, December 17, released a six minutes and 30 seconds long video that features speeches from Shekau and one of the schoolboys who looked distraught and bloodied.

Tens of other young boys could be seen behind him, all covered in dust and appearing to be within a forest area.

Details later…