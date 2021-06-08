BREAKING: KASU’s undergraduate academic activities suspended indefinitely

The Kaduna State University (KASU) suspended undergraduate students’ academic activities indefinitely on Tuesday.

Mr Samuel Manshop, the Registrar of the Kaduna State University, made the announcement in a statement in Kaduna.

Manshop, who did not specify a reason for the suspension, did say that postgraduate programs, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences, and part-time programs would continue, according to NAN.

“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.

“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities.

“Staff is also expected to report to work as usual, while management will communicate further developments,” he said.

Undergraduate students opposed the increase in school fees from N24,0000 to N36,000 to N100,000 to N400,000.

The children sought a reversal of the new school fees, which they have been protesting since the increase was announced in April.