Breaking: Kagara abductees regain freedom — Daily Times Nigeria

The kidnapped students and staff of Government Science College Kagara have finally regained freedom from the armed bandits in Niger State.

They are on their way to Minna, the state capital, according to a government official who confirmed the release to Dailytimes.

The children were released from a place near where the fifty-three abductees were released a week ago, according to him.

Governor Abubakar Bello is expected to meet with the released school children and staff at the Government House in Minna.

Dailytimes had earlier reported that gunmen stormed the Government Science College Kagara on February 17 and abducted 42 people, including 27 students from the school.

More details shortly…